A mother shared a short funny video of her husband and daughter role-playing wrestling on the bed

The man tried too hard to keep their kid laughing and continued the act despite having a heavy breath

Social media users who watched the video praised the man for being a present father in his daughter's life

A mother, @thingolwenkosazana01, has gone online to share a cute video of her husband having a good time with their baby girl.

The man jumped on the bed several times to make the girl laugh. The woman playfully said she had lost his attention to their 14-month-old baby.

The mother filmed her husband and child as they played. Photo source: @thingolwenkosazana01

Source: TikTok

Father makes his child laugh

In the clip, the kid could not stop laughing as her father made cartoonish moves before carefully jumping over her in a wrestling manner.

The man also used his mouth to tickle the baby's stomach. During the video, the man was short of breath from the rough play.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

user6532274151788 said:

"Kindly do this using WWE sound, this is cute."

Quince said:

"I don’t get why gents would choose to be deadbeats. Being a father looks like it bangs shem love this."

Jamela_Jeanny said:

"That time he's breathing heavily but he gotta keep going."

The mother replied:

"He is committed to putting a smile on her face."

user8645419990198 said:

"Your man is a blessing to your household Sis."

DinnyDimpleface said:

"Her laughter is everything."

matemane_katlego3 said:

"You are now a sidechick in your own marriage."

phathutshedzomarc said:

"Wow thanks god for such caring husband."

