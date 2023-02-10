A man from Limpopo had South Africans on TikTok dying from laughter with his ridiculous video

The gent said he was teaching his daughter how to fly a broom because it's something he has experience in

People flooded the comments section of the viral video and made a lot of witchcraft-related jokes

A man from Limpopo said he was teaching his baby how to fly on a broom in a viral video. Image: @pantsu28gp

Source: TikTok

A Limpopo man, @pantsu28gp, entertained many TikTokkers with a video taken with his adorable daughter. He can be seen standing on top of a broom while carrying his little girl.

The guy encouraged parents to pass down whatever knowledge they have to their kids. He demonstrated how he was teaching his child to fly on a broom.

Man goes viral on TikTok viral after posting his broom-flying skills

The funny video got over 340 000 views on TikTok and people said the guy was promoting witchcraft in broad daylight. Some loved how the little girl followed her father's instruction when he asked her to grab the broom's handle.

South Africans discuss rumoured witchcraft in Limpopo

Netizens wrote comments about the father and daughter duo flying off into the South African skies.

@jayenmaps mentioned:

"The baby understood the assignment."

@nnantese35 posted:

"Limpopo is a country itself. Khwiing to the dam of Seshego Zone 4. School of excellence."

@kabelomonakhisi7 stated:

"Fly by night school."

@nakana7b1 commented:

"She's learning so fast."

@nthabimalapane59 said:

"Anything is possible, can be a joke or not, Mzansi for sure."

@mpunghununu wrote:

"The baby to my office for a promotion, she's no longer a baby but the president."

@generalmabila added:

"Yes you doing great boss, leaving the legacy in good hands."

@lister197250 said:

"O moloi ebile o ruta le ngwana."

