Khalipani is a happily married man who isn't afraid to show his joy and affection for his wife on Twitter

His recent posts may have drawn jealousy from what he calls 'insecure men', while also receiving support from others

A photo of him and his wife engaging in a customary pre-meal tradition sparked polarised comments from netizens

A man and his wife have Twitter talking.

Source: Twitter

This South African brother had his haters breathing through the wound. @khaliphaniiii is one man who is not shy about flaunting his wife on Twitter. A recent post of him and his wife engaged in a customary pre-meal practice sent people over the edge.

With a smile on his face, as always, Khaliphani was unfazed by the online comments.

A wonderful moment between husband and wife has people talking

Gender roles have remained a topic of debate in modern relationships. Some people may scoff at a woman cooking for her husband, while others may think it's beautiful. The man's post may have triggered some mixed feelings among netizens.

South Africans torn between celebrating or condemning the practice

It seems the reaction from netizens had more to do with the man's previous posts, but many took to the comments to share their opinion of his wife serving him.

@Ngqah5 said:

"Marrying for content. Nice"

@LefaWaleTaurus said:

"Ra go lebogisa mmata mara enne labofelo mosadi ago tlela la skotlele go tlhapa matsogo. Monna wa emella oya go tlhapa matsogo ko pompong ga fetsa are tanki sthandwa for dijo n attack."

@vanr00yen added:

"You have a beautiful wife Lenyora."

@Maureen_Murai concluded:

"Love it for you. Don’t listen to those losers in your comments."

Mzansi interracial couple's lobola negotiations go TikTok viral

In other news of people celebrating tradition, Briefly News reported on a South African white man paying lobola for his black fiancé. The TikTok video shows the couple dancing together in African regalia during the celebrations and drew praise from South Africans online.

Here is what some had to say:

@Thumeka ngomana commented:

"Ow, this is beautiful bethuna. Hayi love wins indeed."

@plainoldme108 commented:

"Ma'am, I don't know you, but I'm obsessed. You and your beloved are just gorgeous. Wishing you both many happy years together. God bless."

