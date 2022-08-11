An enduring and loving man celebrated his seven-year anniversary and shared the joyful festivities on Instagram

Mandla Dambuza shared the passion he has for his lovely girlfriend on a day filled with family, friends and big smiles

Mzansi commentators congratulated the two on their special day, showering them with loving messages

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A loving and caring husband posted a heartfelt message celebrating his seven-year anniversary with his girlfriend. Images: @mandla_dambuza/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

A happy couple is celebrating their seven-year anniversary in traditional style on a day surrounded by loving family and friends.

Mandla Dambuza shared his love for her girlfriend in a recent Instagram post, where he expressed his deep and unwavering love on their special day.

He documents how his feelings have always been consistent throughout the romantic journey and how she would also make a great wife by saying:

"7 years together still feels like a dream it still feels like we’ve just met each other. You’ve been an amazing partner, best friend, mother and I have no doubt you’ll be an amazing wife."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the pictures, you can see the couple dressed in beautiful traditional clothing, surrounded by loving family and friends with big smiles.

The tender words from the equally tender man have gotten some people in their feels, with many congratulating the couple for the wonderful achievement:

@yolokazi_mfuto said:

"Anisebahle, congratulations my loves❤️❤️"

@iam.krissie commented:

"Soooo beautiful, congratulations guys."

@sish_g mentioned:

"Whoaa, I love this for you guys! Congratulations."

@andisiwemvaba stated:

"Absolutely beautiful, congratulations bethuna. Wishing you happiness & everlasting ❤️"

@ako.zil commented:

"Congratulations boyxin, ngxatsho kwekwe. I'm happy for you bro. May God bless your marriage ❤️"

@nitterneater said:

"The most beautiful thing on the net today."

@njongwezintle mentioned:

"Congrats Bhuda. The Official One. Top tier respect Bhuti. Too proud."

ms_dyonki commented:

"Sebenzile Bhuti Congratulations once again and happy anniversary!"

Loved-up couple celebrates 1 year anniversary, wifey highly recommends getting married

In a similar romantic story, Briefly News previously reported on one happy wifey, @tarie_ro, who took to Twitter to share her delight at celebrating her first anniversary with her hubby.

The first year of marriage is, of course, unique for each couple. While everyone may expect the first year of marriage to be nothing but wedded bliss, you'll also likely experience some ups and downs as you learn to navigate your new life and new roles.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News