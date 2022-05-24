A happy wifey took to social media to share a post in honour of her first wedding anniversary to her hubby

Twitter user @tarie_ro posted a stunning photo of her kissing her wedded bae along with a caption revealing how she recommended marriage

Cyber citizens were left awe-struck by the heartwarming post, with a few saying they were inspired to take the woman’s advice

The first year of marriage is, of course, unique for each couple. While everyone may expect the first year of marriage to be nothing but wedded bliss, you'll also likely experience some ups and downs as you learn to navigate your new life and new roles.

One happy wifey, @tarie_ro took to Twitter to share her delight upon celebrating her first anniversary with her hubby.

Two lovebirds have been enjoying their wedded bliss for over a year. Image: @tarie_ro/Twitter

@tarie_ro posted a photo of her and her significant other with their lips locked against a pretty garden background.

She captioned the tweet:

“First year of marriage ✅ definitely a 10/10! I highly recommend marriage to those considering it.”

Social media users were left awe-struck at the beautiful post with a few peeps sharing that they were inspired to tie the knot too!

@paultatndar responded:

“You were friends and then you became best friends and later became couples who will turn into a family. Your love is evolving in an amazing way.”

@NasheWashe99 shared:

“Ndipo ma notes.”

@Rose_taete commented:

“Part of my inspiration to try this whole marriage thing lol.”

@ResearchEvalua1 said:

“It should be 50/10 within one year, the depreciation rate is too high.”

@LerixTwist wrote:

“Really needed this.”

