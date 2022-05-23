A happy hubby took to social media to share a post in honour of his first wedding anniversary to his wifey

Twitter user @bless_King23 posted a wedding photo from his big day along with a heartfelt caption

He shared that marrying his bae was the best decision he made and South African netizens were left awe-struck

Every year with your partner brings new memories and accomplishments, and your anniversary is a time to celebrate the things you love most about each other. One happily married gent took to social media to share a photo from his big day as he tied the knot with his Mrs.

In a Twitter post, user @bless_King23 posted a breathtaking snap of him and his on their wedding day against a beautiful garden backdrop.

A man is happily married to the love of his life. Image: @bless_King23/Twitter

He captioned the beautiful tweet:

“A year ago I made the best decision to marry you, happy anniversary my love.”

It is said that the secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. And it would seem that @bless_King23 has met his soulmate.

The tweet gave Mzansi all the lovey-dovey feels and inspired the hope of true love in several netizens.

@Nancy87350374 said:

“Ncooohhh batholwa kuphi abafana nawe she is the luckiest woman on earth, I thought true love only exists in Hallmark movies.”

@SeapointO wrote:

“Congratulations to you guys! Many more happy years filled with adventures, happiness, laughter & joy! Here's to love!”

@snesdad responded:

“Marriage is a beautiful Union if respected by both, mercy upon mercy my brother.”

@KABELOZULU6 commented:

“Happy anniversary. Let Love grow.”

@T_Morisky9 reacted:

“Staying Happy In A marriage is a Blessing. Add More Years, Broer.”

