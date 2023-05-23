A kasi couple was spotted pushing around a wire car, and the sweet moment got people in their feels

Mzansi loved how playful and down-to-earth they were and gushed about their relationship on TikTok

The video of the lovebirds is gathering mad views on the social media platform, and jokes were posted about their toy car

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A couple went viral for playing with a wire car in the street. Image: @jusdoug

Source: TikTok

A video of a lovely couple enjoying each other's time in the township streets restored people's faith in love. The guy was driving a wire toy car and led his lady to their destination as she held onto his sweater from behind.

When the duo noticed they were being recorded, they didn't break character but just smiled and continued with their trip.

Young lovebirds playing with a toy car wins SA's heart

Mzansi peeps were absolutely taken with young sweethearts who were obviously smitten with each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They took to the comments of the video uploaded by @jusdoug_ to rave about the goofy lovebirds. Some cracked jokes and said that women will follow any man with a car, even if it was a toy.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users can't get enough of the couple's romance

@temogo_za said:

"Moral of the story is, reka koloi mei chomie, any car."

@ontiretsewadikgomo posted:

"If she's this goofy, marry her!"

@ontarawaleeza wrote:

"Kare this gender loves anything with 4 wheels and a steering mechanismfrom way back."

@kutloanoseuoe stated:

"Relationship goals ke le "

@malumdes commented:

"It's all fun and games until a guy with GTI passes by. You're cute though ."

@vayaza_rhangie23 posted:

"This relationship isn't ending anytime soon. Forever vona.

@cebisaomhle added:

"Happiness is free yaz."

@zerlindan5 posted:

"So romantic, just cruising."

Young Mzansi couple plays TikTok Afrikaans word guessing game, leave South African citizens wheezing

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple's antics make for some of the most interesting content. This young and fun Mzansi couple had people crying tears of laughter, thanks to their hilarious TikTok Afrikaans word guessing game video.

No matter how long you have been together, throw a couple into a game, and their competitive sides are sure to get the better of at least one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News