A little kid got Mzansi people on TikTok interested in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge all over again

When people were forgetting about the viral dance, this little boy smashed the moves to the hit song

TikTok users were thoroughly entertained by weird facial expressions that he was pulling while vibing to the music

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A little boy participated in a TikTok dance challenge and became a viral hit. Image: @ww.tiktok.comsethu1

Source: TikTok

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge is one of the most popular TikTok dances that had Mzansi in a chokehold. For months babies, schoolchildren, and even adults flooded TikTok with videos of the unique dance and tried to outperform each other.

Just when the challenge seemed to be over, a little boy was posted doing the choreography, and his version was well received by Mzansi.

Little boy wows social media users with his vibey dance

People loved the toddler's vibe and insisted that he won the challenge. The kid kept sticking his tongue out while pulling funny faces. The TikTok was posted by @ww.tiktok.comsethu1 a few days ago and has gathered 218 00 views.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi raves about toddler dancing to amapiano hit song

@tshepishobapela stated:

"Our next Killa Kau junior in Sataforika."

@user4100476213140 posted:

"I can tell just by watching that he dances like his dad."

@sedii156 said:

"This song ihlanyisa abantwana bethu."

@ntwenhlenyambose commented:

"The challenge can be closed now we have a winner.✌️"

@xolindiweni added:

"He takes the cup"

@setshwanamofoti mentioned:

"I'm following because of the little man.".

@mehluko02 wrote:

"It's the tongue for me."

@audreyqupe said:

"That moment when you are used to the world""

Young Mzansi girl singing and dancing to amapiano on TikTok goes viral, Mzansi puts in challenge requests

In another story, Briefly News reported that amapiano is a genre that does not discriminate! A young girl has gone viral on TikTok for singing and dancing to the popular genre, and Mzansi wants more.

Children are grooving better than those who spend every weekend at the club. This girl oozed confidence, and we love it. A TikTok user shared a video of herself giving it her all to a vibey amapiano track. Baby girl did not hold back, showing the unwavering confidence of a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News