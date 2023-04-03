Two school girls impressed the internet with their gorgeous Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark uniforms while dancing to an amapiano banger

The video of the pupils dancing was all the rage, and people kept fawning over their school uniforms

Many people loved the video, and most people could not get over the way Vanderbijlpark pupils looked cool while dancing

Online users had much to say after seeing matric students from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark. The two students were taking part in a viral TikTok dance challenge.

Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark girls went viral after showing off their gorgeous uniform while dancing to amapiano. Image: TikTok/@macyah23

Source: UGC

The video got attention as people shared their thoughts about the school's uniform. Many people were happy to shower the school girls compliments.

2 Joburg school girls impress South Africans with their uniforms

A video by @macyah23 of two school girls from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark dancing went viral. The girls' uniform stole the show in the video before another classmate interrupted them.

Watch the video below:

South Africans in love with high schoolers' amapiano dance

Many people in the comments could not help but notice how amazing the school girls looked in their school uniforms. The girls wore white shirts paired with green skirts with a tiny cut at the front.

South Africans love seeing pupils groove, and many admitted they could not get over how pretty the uniform looked. Netizens recognised the Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark uniform.

@vecnasbih commented:

"Where was my principal when other principals came up with such drip?"

@nyaru256 commented:

"South Africa has the best uniforms in Africa, I swear!"

@ke.le_mm commented:

"Your schools skirts, love them."

@shannty18maiq commented:

"That uniformm but I think its for matric students and the rest wear plain green of course. Malevels. No, this uniform is so beautiful."

@aqua_babyyyyyyyyyy commented:

"I'll attend just for the uniform."

@nthabiemunkie commented:

"Hai ngeke best school uniform ever."

