A South African schoolgirl went viral on Twitter after doing a viral dance challenge that caused a buzz on TikTok

The high school girl from Cape Town was doing the Kilimanjaro dance like many others on the short-form video platform

People commented on the video the young Capetonian student recorded while wearing her school uniform

People were happy to see one Mzansi school kid look dancing to amapiano. The schoolgirl had all the right moves and undeniable proof that she aces school too.

A schoolgirl from Cape Town was dancing to 'Kilimanjaro' and got millions of views on TikTok.

People flooded the comments with compliments for the young girl. People noticed her jacket was decorated with badges of her school achievements.

Cape Town school girl's 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge is a hit on TikTok

A TikTok creator, @jennajacobzzzz, was dancing up a storm. The video shows the high schooler has six academic badges on her school jacket.

South African school girl charms with 'Kilimanjaro' dance and academic smarts

Many people commented on how many badges the dancer had. The creator confirmed that they were for academics, and she called herself "a focused hun" when someone noticed. Mzansi loves to see students dance, and this one was a banger.

blueway OR noway commented:

"She doesn't dance only, she's book smart too. A-student that's flex, focused hun."

IARA commented:

"All those badges, wow."

LERATO_N commented:

"Beauty with BRAINS + MOVES."

TheJuniorKing commented:

"Listennnn. You are who you think you are."

mynameisnot_nadia commented:

"Yoh six badges."

music is everything commented:

"Yhoo, I hope I will have those badges one day."

