One woman's wedding went viral with over 700 000 views on TikTok as she showed off her dress for the big day

People had much to say about the uniquely designed dress that the lady paraded in the video with her bridal party

Countless online users were eager to share their thoughts about the entire wedding party's outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

People shared their thoughts about this bride's wedding dress. The lady in the video was with the wedding party that was dressed in colourful attire.

One woman wore a wedding dress with an interesting design that people were unimpressed by. Image: TikTok/ @nokuthula_prettynox

Source: UGC

The video got over 40 000 likes from people curious to see more of the woman's special day. People commented on beautiful the opinions account how the wedding looked.

Lady's wedding dress is all the rave on TikTok

A viral video by @nokuthula_prettynox shows a woman in a peculiar wedding gown. The bride wore a peplum wedding dress. The peplum style was popular in the 2010s. Refinery29 explains that it creates an hourglass figure but is also a "love to hate" trend. The lady was accompanied by people in Pedi traditional attire and colours.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

South Africans share opinions about woman's wedding dress

Mzansi loves seeing wedding dresses, but this one had people in stitches over the design. TikTok users shared their opinions about all the outfits they saw in the video.

@coachella.randy commented:

"Leshira la peplum?"

@thakgy_vee commented:

"Nka Loma Gert Coetzee."

@ntobeko_walaza commented:

"I have A LOT of questions."

@i_am_napo commented:

"It’s always my people from Limpopo."

@thembelihle.sk commented:

"It’s the bridesmaids for me. No they ate."

@cassy_the_kid0 commented:

"It's the flower girl for me."

@lethokuhle_dlamini1808

"As long eshadile nje."

"Makes me proudly South African": White lady's Xhosa wedding dress blows SA away

Briefly News reported that the interracial pair looked like the symbol of the rainbow nation at their traditional Xhosa wedding. People could not help but fawn over the bride and the video.

One lady went viral on TikTok over her Xhosa wedding attire when she married her man. Online users were in awe of what a gorgeous couple the pair made.

Online users often marvel over interracial couples participating in each other's cultures. People commented, expressing how gorgeous the lady looked in her traditional Xhosa regalia. Mzansi peeps in the comments said they were proud to see people of different cultures uniting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News