Neliswa Mxakaza tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony which had Mzansi in their feels

The details of the celebration were wired down to the last point, with black and white being the colour of the theme

South Africans loved the black-and-white theme, with peeps gushing over how beautiful everyone looked

Neliswa Mxakaza shares videos of her wedding. Images: @NeliswaMxakaza/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Former Idol contestant Neliswa Mxakaza's wedding details have gone viral. Mxakaza posted a video of her March wedding on TikTok.

Peeps described the white and black affair as elegant and majestic. The videographer was praised for capturing the moment so well.

Peeps were so happy that the social media influencer shared snaps of her special day. The couple looked so comfortable, and the pictures looked like something from the movies.

Mxakaza said:

"Lord, I can never be more grateful."

South Africans mesmerized by Neliswa's black and white wedding

TikTokkers were stunned by the decorations and the unique colour scheme of the wedding. Many wished the happy couple blessings on their union. At the same time, some were amazed by the attention to detail.

Here are some of the comments:

@Michelle said:

"Not me thinking this is a music video."

@Lolo Nyanda commented:

"It was such a beautiful thing to witness. I'm so happy for you guys. Uzukhanye umshado wenu Mr & Mrs Makhubela."

@Lesa said:

"It’s giving the River typa wedding."

@Wow commented:

"Who was your videographer? This is too beautiful."

@SphiS said:

"Congratulations babe. You looked amazing and everything looked very nice."

@Abigail_Bieber commented:

"Saw your videos on the cameraman's Facebook page. Yeses, your bridesmaids can dance, jaah."

