A woman’s claims about alleged sangoma retaliation in a relationship drama sparked widespread debate online

The viral video divided social media, with some showing sympathy while others questioned the unverified allegations

The story raised broader conversations about traditional beliefs, relationships, and sharing personal issues online

A viral video has sparked intense reactions online after a woman claimed she suffered severe consequences following a relationship involving a man with a partner believed to be a traditional healer.

The picture captured the married man with his side chick. Image: @karabonkhuna26

Source: TikTok

The clip, shared by social media user @karabonkhuna26 on 4 May 2026, shows the woman speaking on a talk-style platform about her situation. She alleged that the man she was involved with had a partner who is a sangoma, and that things escalated after the relationship was discovered.

According to her, she experienced personal tragedy and ongoing health issues within her family, which she believes were linked to spiritual retaliation. She also presented items she said were found among the man’s belongings, suggesting the use of traditional practices. She also shared that she fears for her life, but will continue being with the man because she's old and no other man will want her. She also revealed that she is now taking care of her grandchildren after their mother, her daughter, passed away due to the same muti.

Why do people use muti?

The story quickly gained traction online, with users divided in their reactions. Some expressed sympathy, while others questioned the claims and warned against concluding without evidence. In South Africa, traditional healing practices are widely respected and form part of the cultural heritage. When confronted, the man denied knowing anything about the alleged muti on his underwear. He also said he plans to marry the woman, he was just broke and unable to.

However, discussions around accusations of muti or spiritual harm often remain sensitive and controversial, especially when shared publicly. The video by user @karabonkhuna26 has since fuelled debate around relationships, belief systems, and the risks of airing deeply personal matters online. As the clip continues to circulate, it highlights how quickly such stories can capture public attention, even when details remain unverified.

The visual on the left showed the side chick crying about the matter. Image: @karabonkhuna26

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi advises woman to leave cheating man

Lecious30 shared:

“We’re busy preparing for exams, mama was right. Sharp neh. 👍”

Kgošigadi_Morongwa said:

“Di results.”

Banzo added:

“Abe safety.”

Tiyii reacted:

“It doesn’t get better. 😭🕊️”

Zee 🇿🇦🇿🇦 admitted:

“Sorry, you’ll be alright.”

Userinto2021 echoed:

“Sorry mama, o be safety.”

Wendy commented:

“It’s not worth it mama. 😳😳”

Butterfly shared:

“Love and light mamzo, I’m scrolling.”

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Source: Briefly News