A creative woman showcased her doek styling technique, responding to a user’s request to create the South African flag

The impressive video was shared on TikTok, captivating viewers who were impressed by her artistic skill

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, noting that the creation brought out a beautiful patriotic spirit

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An innovative mom used multiple cloths to create a beautiful, colourful head cover. Image: @neediedubegmail.com

Source: TikTok

After an online follower challenged her to create the South African flag using a traditional head doek, a talented creator delivered a masterpiece that left the internet in awe.

She shared the viral video on her TikTok account @neediedubegmail on 2 May 2026, gaining massive views and comments from an online community that advised her on ways to make her talent pay her bills.

Just like the colours of the national flag, she started wrapping the blue doek around her head. She moved to the white part, carefully fixing creases as she moved along, adding more colours.

Woman showcases her artistic South African doek creation

When TikTok user @neediedubegmail finished, she displayed a neat doek with all six colours of the national flag clearly visible, with none dominating.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows love to the creative mom

The clip went viral, garnering 1.3M views, 130K likes, and over 1.3K comments from an impressed online community. Many viewers praised the woman's creativity and gave her suggestions on how she could monetise her talent. They suggested that she sew the dooks together into whatever design and sell them like that. Some also said the South African flag took style just in time for the World Cup in June. One viewer was certain that she could still win tickets to the big sporting event and asked people with more information to share in the comments.

Viewers praised the woman's talent, calling her blessed. Ketut Sunayinto

Source: UGC

User @A🌸🧿 joked:

"Don’t let Mama Joy see this."

User @Leza said:

"Just in time for me to practice ahead of the World Cup."

User @Mia commented:

"At first, I thought it was just the flags' colours randomly, and I was already blown away. The fact that it’s the actual flag! Just, wow 🤩."

User @Mlostification WA Di Lost shared:

"This one should get free tickets for the World Cup, just represent us 🥰."

User @ndlovupatience640 advised:

"Mama, how about sewing these and selling worldwide?"

User @Empress Dee commented:

"You should also make the list of those fans who will represent South Africa at the World Cup 🥰. I heard this on the radio, angazi (I don't know) if it's still open, as last they said technical what-what, so it's starting from scratch. Anyone with more info, please tag them. We want to see di mamzo with this doek."

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Source: Briefly News