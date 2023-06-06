One woman posted a video showing her cheap and stylish winter clothing bought from the Ackermans store

She modelled the chic items in a TikTok video which got South African ladies excited in the comments

People could not stop gushing over the trench coat that she bought for R250 and said it was a must-have

The winter season has kicked in, and people are searching for new affordable clothing items to update their wardrobes.

Influencer plugs ladies with affordable winter clothes from Ackermans

A fashionista always on a hunt for a good bargain shared winter pieces that she scooped up from Ackermans at a reasonable price.

She posted a clip of her whole outfit on her TikTok page @chantellle8nontuthuko2c, and people loved it.

The trendy lady was wearing a pair of jeans and a beige trench coat with matching boots. She said the pants cost her only R200, and the coat was R250.

Video of coat, boots, and denim pants goes TikTok viral

Some of the 754 000 people that saw the footage thanked her for the plug and said they would be heading to Ackerman's ASAP.

More than 34 000 TikTok users liked the fashion clip, which was uploaded on June 5.

Watch the video below:

SA ladies thank TikTok influencer for Ackermans plug

@lynsam_21 said:

"As I run to Ackermans tomorrow morning."

@user1493651852068 mentioned:

"Saw it, had no money and decided to lay buy it with my last R30. "

@mariachoshane shared:

"I bought it for 900 at Woolworths."

@kwakhokay stated:

"I’ve been looking for this coat. Dololo ukuyifumans."

@tee_tsolo added:

"Going there tomorrow first thing in the morning."

@nadiagogo688 commented:

"Thank you sisi I went there were only 2 left I got mine.❤️"

@gmakgeru0 shared:

"Stunning, I bought mine last month on sale."

@_nellym0 said:

"I just saw the very same jacket at JAM store today."

