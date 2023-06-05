One woman was proud of her purchases, and she took the time to show it to her followers on the socials

The TikTok creator was impressed with her amazing collection of feminine dresses that she rocked in some amazing looks

People could not get enough of the lady who tried on the amazing clothes she bought at one of SA's biggest retailers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Mr Price customer went all out buying some dresses. The woman made a video showing how great she looked in them.

TikTok shows a woman modelling Mr Price's dresses in the winter. Image: @iam_summerdaniels

Source: TikTok

Online users were invested in the video, and it got thousands of likes. Others flooded the comments with nothing but praise.

Stunning Mr Price lover buys cute dresses from SA store

A lady @iam_summerdaniels is not letting winter get in the way of her love for dresses. The stunner modelled several Mr Priced dresses that she copped. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok users love woman's style in video of her showing off Mr Price dresses

People love to see others' taste in clothing. Netizens posted sweet comments directed at the pretty content creator. Read what people had to say about her dresses:

Tsoakae Mafatshe wrote:

"Need more hauls from you. These are all beautiful babe."

Ramonda_05 complimented her:

"It's giving girl!"

mendhi by Zarina wrote:

It's not Mr Price it's you,that is stunning and amazing."

Charissa Verreynne admitted:

"My legs could never. it's too cold."

Car C added:

"Show these dresses with different shoes/boots.. It's cold here Please.... I'm not good at mixing and matching."

Lady buys Woolies dupe slides at Mr Price for R190, SA compares quality

Briefly News previously reported that one lady was not about to spend over R300 on a pair of slides. The shopper was happy when she found shoes at Mr Price that looked similar to Woolworths'.

Many people love to compare competing stores. Others were not convinced about the price difference and argued that they would still choose Woolworths.

A TikTok creator, @mahlatsedipela, posted that she spent R149 instead of R349 on a pair of slides from Woolworths. The lady found the cheaper version from Mr Price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News