A video of adorable, hard-working preschoolers is warming hearts and making waves on social media

The kids were captured making pizzas from scratch, and the nursery school in Johannesburg posted the video on TikTok

Many viewers were impressed by the unique school activity and how the kids were focused during the short clip

A cooking class video featuring preschoolers wowed South Africans. Image: @eagleseye.nursery

A group of children were captured making their own meals at school. They are seen in a TikTok video wearing chef outfits while preparing pizzas.

Preschoolers learn how to cook

The crèche @eagleseye.nursery shared the wholesome footage on the social media platform. People loved seeing the preschoolers getting their hands dirty while learning how to cook.

Cooking video spreads on TikTok

The clip garnered thousands of views, comments, likes and shares. It's not every day that netizens get to witness kids cooking, and it was a refreshing sight when the video popped up on their For Your Page (FYP).

Watch the video below:

Kids' cooking class warm hearts

The bundle of joys warmed hearts, and TikTok users showed them and the preschool love in the comments section. Some social media users were itching to see the results and asked for more videos.

See some reactions below:

@Nomusa241 asked:

"Can we see the results please?"

@selinahmatshwane wrote:

"Mmmh future chefs, good work bo cocomelon."

@Cathy said:

"This is nice. I wish all the preschools were like this."

@Azwi posted:

"This is beautiful."

@user6595469597790 said:

"Thank you so much for what you are doing."

@cynthiachips commented:

"I love this. Where is this school located?"

@phethilerkhumalo joked:

"Lapho basifuna boh R5000 nge pizza. Please don't come for me."

@benben added:

"This so cute."

@ChefSiphokazi stated:

"Commis Chef! ♥️ Pizza chef's how far?"

SA woman shares a pizza pan recipe

In another article, Brielfy News reported that a young woman shared her simple pizza recipe, and netizens thanked her for her helpful plug and asked for food tips.

The footage on the video platform gained over 2312K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok. It shows the woman placing her flour into a blue bucket.

