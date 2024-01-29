ProVerb has shown off his final results as he completed his Bachelors of Business Management Degree

The radio presenter obtained a distinction pass and said this serves as motivation for him to continue with his studies

South Africans lauded the radio presenter for his hard work and determination and noted how transparent he was

ProVerb obtained a distinction in his final results. Image: @proverbmusic

Academic achievements are always something to celebrate. This is the case for radio presenter ProVerb who made it a point to celebrate his.

ProVerb produces stellar results

Taking to Instagram, ProVerb shared his final results with his followers. He completed his Bachelor of Business Management Degree at Regenesys Business School. He shared his scores, and in it was a distinction pass.

The former Idols SA host said this serves as motivation for him to continue with his studies in higher education.

"Distinction for my final result. It is the perfect way to mark the completion of my Bachelor of Business Management Degree and great motivation to continue my journey to higher learning and personal development. Grateful for all the support."

South Africans lauds ProVerb

Taking to his comments section were proud fans and supporters. Some mentioned how this is motivation to them to work harder to pursue their studies as well.

zanele8142:

"Well done, celebrate yourself each and every achievement; no matter how small u might think it is, you got up and did what some of us are too lazy to do, once again, well done."

nthulanetshililo:

"Well done! I loved your transparency during this process, you didn't only show us distinction but also the average marks were shown. Thank you for the authenticity."

sabelo_binda:

"You really did awaken the potential in you Big bro."

rufaro_bakes:

"Congratulations you deserve it."

mabasoshirley:

"Congratulations are in order you are inspiring me to push harder on my current qualification with regenesys. Power to you brother."

