A proud brother contributed to her sister passing very well in matric, he bought her an iPhone after passing trials

The young woman worked hard and even woke up in the early hours of the morning to study

The online community reacted to the brother's gesture, with many applauding him for being a good sibling

A woman got distinctions in matric, and her brother bought her an iPhone 11. Images: @amahlehope8

A proud brother bought his sister an iPhone 11 after she passed her trial exams. This motivated the girl to work even harder in her finals.

@amahlehope8 shared a TikTok video, showing some moments from her matric year. In the video, the young woman revealed that she got a bachelor's pass with distinctions and got accepted at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

The young woman's journey to obtaining good results included failing a test and waking up in the wee hours of the morning to study. She didn't reveal what course she was accepted for, nor did she reveal how many distinctions she got. Her family believes it's not safe to expose such information on social media.

"Disclaimer : Guys I cannot expose how many distinctions I got hence I didn’t mention .My family just thinks it’s not safe to be exposing such information on social media .Thanks❤️"

The young girl did well in her matric

Watch the heartwarming TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers congratulated the woman

The video has over 22k likes, with many online users congratulating her on her stunning matric results.

@Mpilenhle said:

"Welcome to the orange family.Wishing you all the best❤. Congratulations "

@user8269357452051 commented:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@R.C wrote:

"Well done."

@Mablessa said:

"Congratulations sis take care and be yourself ☺️GOD indeed loves you."

Source: Briefly News