Passing Grade 12 is of paramount importance as it is the grade that impacts your prospects in university

Many learners work hard at this school level to ensure that they secure a place toward their dreams

Many Mzansi were wowed by students who set the internet abuzz with their strong pass

Matriculants who made Mzansi proud with bachelor's pass and distinctions. Images: @dini.madikizela/ TikTok, @_khubs/ TikTok, @Dr Skhali Seyi Nsizwa/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Grade 12 serves as a gateway to higher education, allowing learners to pursue tertiary studies. It allows them to be one step toward their dream careers. A strong pass opens doors to universities, colleges, and vocational training institutions.

Briefly, News looks at some learners who set the internet abuzz and made South Africans proud with their bachelor's passes and distinctions.

1. Kearsney’s Nthato Sifumba gets 94% in Maths and eight distinctions

We start off with the KZN private all-boys school pupil who achieved straight As in all eight of his subjects, Nthato Sifumba. The young man plans to study actuarial science at UCT.

Kearsney College top achievers Liam Jansen Van Kearsney College top achievers Liam Jansen Van Rensburg with 7As, Nthato Sifumba with 8As and Fritz Rheeder with 7As. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

2. Matriculant family surprise him with a car after getting seven distinctions

After achieving seven distinctions in his final high school exams, a young man received a car. He was not expecting it when his family greeted him with a new ride. His reward went viral after @pmcafrica shared his moment on X (formerly Twitter).

3. KZN school celebrates after learner gets seven distinctions

A viral TikTok video showed a roar of excitement as some of the students and staff members danced and cheered in celebration of the academic achievement. Netizens were touched by the enthusiasm.

4. St Patrick's College pupil, Dini Madikizela bags seven distinctions

Dini used her TikTok channel @dini.madikizela to share her journey throughout matric, sharing her daily diet and her methods while studying. She posted a TikTok video showing the moment as she logged online to take a look at her matric results. The video shows her eagerly looking for a name to find out that she achieved an incredible seven distinctions, before bursting into tears of joy.

5. Mom beams with pride after daughter bags bachelor's pass with distinction

Dr Skhali Seyi Nsizwa (@Landless_Queen), shared a Twitter post that featured the former matriculant in her uniform and a caption that confirms that she achieved a bachelor's degree pass with a distinction. She praised the young one with her clan names.

Proud matriculant flexes 100% in business studies

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who obtained a 100% in business studies.

The young man took to his TikTok account and shared a picture post showing his results. One subject stood out, he got a 100% for business studies. He credited God.

"God did...100% in business studies #matric 2023 #top achiever."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News