Matriculants in South Africa received their results after writing final exams in 2023, but one stood out when his family celebrated

The student who just finished high school on TikTok went viral after his family celebrated his outstanding matric results

The viral video shows the hardworker reacting to his family's gesture for all his hard work in matric

A young man went viral after showing people how he wrote his final exams. The matriculant's family was celebrating his outstanding Matric 2023 results.

A 2023 matric student was rewarded with a car after passing with flying colours. Image: @pmcafrica

Many people were fascinated by how much the family showed him appreciation. A video of the matric gift for him was a viral hit.

Car presented as gift for 2023 matriculant

After achieving seven distinctions in his final high school exams, a young man received a car. He was not expecting it when his family greeted him with a new ride. His reward went viral after @pmcafrica shared his moment on X (formerly Twitter).

SA envies matriculant's car gift

Peeps were congratulating the young man. Many raved that they would want to do the same for loved children.

@LeeTshabalala_ commented:

"This is what I’m talking about! I love seeing black parents setting their kids up for success."

@SNdjongolo said:

"Growing up as a good school performer but with no luxury life around me. I envy him. Congratulations to him."

@dracotino wrote:

"Rich kids get motivated by being promised such things. Other kids just be hoping for the best."

Akani_Akiii added:

'The parent I aspire to be for my daughter!."

biggie compared his reward:

"All I got was a braai."

@E89405270 admitted:

"I feel bad. Mine passed with distinctions in every subject, plus varsity maths which you could choose to do, and I gave her nothing. Fhok!"

Matriculant gets multiple distinctions

In a related story, a Matric student also celebrated passing while. People were amazed by how many distinctions the students got.

Prof shares hope for matriculants

Briefly News previously reported that The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is expected to release the Matric results in Randburg on the evening of 18 January.

As the IEB results were released, many are looking to see how the 2033 matriculants fared. Some questioned the logic of releasing the matric results after schools opened.

The Stellenbosch Univesity Dean of Education, Professor Mbulungeni Madiba, told Briefly News that it is not the end of the world for those who may not have passed well.

