A young man who matriculated in 2019 took a big move and returned to school in 2023, he wasn't happy with his initial results

He pushed hard the second time around and was a top achiever on all terms, further achieving his desired outcome

The online community reacted to the man's decision, with many applauding him for doing what was best for him

A man who was unsatisfied with his matric result in 2019 returned to school and achieved great results. Images: @kamvamadikwa25

Source: TikTok

A man matriculated in 2019 but wasn't happy with the results. He went back to school in 2023 and did exceptionally well.

@kamvamadikwa25 shared his journey in a TikTok video. During his second time as a matric learner, he worked hard. He maintained a top achiever status through all terms.

In the video, he captured his certificates and some sentimental moments from his journey. He studied unit 3 am at times. The young man also had a good relationship with his educators.

See the young man's journey

TikTokkers congratulated the man

The event unfolds at a time when learners are getting their matric results that will determine their fate.

The video got over 30k likes, with many online users expressing pride.

@Boni Nkosi said:

"Well done."

@maruru_mm shared:

"Congratulations!! "

@alyssasmith commented:

"Congratulations, bro. I'm proud of you. I hope I'll be able to achieve this coz I'm writing my matic this year "

@Patricia wrote:

"As you inspire me, I am also not happy with my matric results it’s been three years, but I am going back next year to fix my matric "

@Ads Vision-line said:

"Congrats and good luck in the future cause I can see its bright. God will continue blessing you with unexpected success.. big up."

@lungelwamkosi commented:

"You are such an inspiration, my brother. I'm so proud of your bravery ♥️ Congratulations "

@paula_magwaza said:

"All the best."

@Nadia Nahar shared:

"This is exactly me. I left matric in 2020 and did it again this year, and I was in position 2."

