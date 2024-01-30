A TikTok video captures the emotional moment as a man opens the envelope containing his degree

He is seen with tears streaming down his face, marking the end of a challenging 6-year academic journey

People flooded the comments section with congratulations and praised the young man for sticking it out and bagging the degree

A man announced on social media that he finally completed his degree. Image: @salvation_p0

Source: TikTok

One man took to TikTok to share that he finally got his degree. He revealed that he managed to complete the 3-year qualification after six years of hard work.

Triumph through tears

Tears of joy flowed as he opened the envelope containing his hard-earned degree. The emotional moment posted by @salvation_p0 struck a chord with netizens.

Stories of persistence

As the video gained traction, people from all walks of life recounted their struggles with completing degrees. Some reassured the guy that success follows its own timeline.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates the graduate

TikTok users joined the celebration, flooding the comments with congratulations while admiring his resilience.

@mukatuni.isaac posted:

"Success doesn't have due date ❤"

@phiiiweee_0 shared:

"Huge congratulations, I know that feeling hey. Mine took 7 years, a 4 year degree."

@Thunderr wrote:

"Time passes anyway. Better a graduate after 6 years than only having a matric after 6 years.|

@tayandamadulube8 commented:

"I completed a 4 year qualification in 8 years. I just registered for my 2nd, ndisakhala nangoku I'm in disbelief. "

@user2273194755988 said:

"Employers please locate this boy and appoint him, he doesn't give up."

@thandosibiya545 added:

"Congratulations you finished what you started. You are amazing. May employment locate you."

@Nwa'mogane stated:

"I was supposed to be graduating this year but am left with one module to be completed after 3 years. My aim is to finish what I have started."

@DinaUiras posted:

"It doesn’t matter congratulations. Well done."

