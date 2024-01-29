A Gauteng man was emotional after completing his three-year qualification after six years

The gentleman shared the news with his social media followers, saying that God's timing is never wrong

The online community reacted with pride to the man's achievement, with many showering him with congratulatory messages

A man finished his three-year qualification after six years. Images: @salvation_p0/ TikTok, @salvation_pholosho/ Instagram

A man got emotional after he passed his qualification, which was supposed to have taken three years to complete but took him six years instead.

@salvation_p0 took to his TikTok account to share the news. In the video he shared, the man takes his qualification certificate out of an envelope. As soon as he realises that he made it, he gets emotional.

The TikTokker credited God, saying he will make it happen when the time is right.

"When the time is right ,God will make it happen"

The man's journey is one shared by many. People take longer to finish degrees for different reasons, ranging from financial strains to falling out of passion with the particular degree. But what is important is reaching the finish line.

Man bags three-year qualification after six years

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

TikTokkers beam with pride

The social media community couldn't help but agree with him. The video garnered over 36k likes, with many congratulating him on his achievement.

@Simphiwe Khambule commented:

"Huge Congratulations, I know that feeling hey. Mine took 7 years, a 4 year Degree."

@Thunderr shared:

"Time passes anyway. Better a graduate after 6 years than only having a matric after 6 years."

@Thandaza. said:

" Important part is "degree completed".... Congratulations "

@TAYANDA MADULUBE wrote:

"I completed a 4 year qualification in 8 years. I just registered for my 2nd, ndisakhala nangoku I'm in disbelief "

@Kimnxu commented:

"I’m so proud of you "

@Salome Mkhabela shared:

"Congratulations with God everything is possible "

@xoliswashongwe said:

"Delay is not denial, congratulations stranger ! So proud of you❤️"

Man completes qualification after seven years

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who bagged his degree after seven years of endless career changes.

Bheki Ndamase recently graduated with a degree in Communications and Marketing. However, this came after seven long years of dropping out, multiple career changes, and a lot of self-belief and perseverance.

He matriculated in 2014 and took a gap year in 2015 to try and find himself. a NDip Language Practice, in 2016. However, it just did not work out. Bheki gave Psychology a try, but, just like the last, it was a no for Bheki. Things started coming together when he took a free Digital Marketing course during the December break.

Source: Briefly News