A young man identified as Phancho has inspired as he graduates from the university despite his delayed education

According to him, what was supposed to be a four-year degree to complete, took 10 years to finish

Peeps headed online to wish the young man good fortune as he continued his educational journey

He achieved his goal! A social media user identified as Phancho dazzled in his robe on his graduation day as he finally achieves his goal.

For several years, Phancho worked hard to earn a degree, and he has made himself proud as he finally graduated from the university.

However, he did not bag the degree on a platter as it took him longer than expected. But he persevered.

Delayed journey to obtaining degree

According to him, what was supposed to be a four-year degree to complete, took 10 years to complete.

''But today we are making it official all I can say is that I made it. There are so many people I’d like to thank but I thank them individually,'' he said.

Phancho has inspired many who took to the comment section of his post to congratulate him.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

@HensrickM said:

''Wish you all of the best in your journey. May u be successful in your career path and be blessed too.''

@ResegoLetlonka1 commented:

''Congratulations.''

@VincentAteka commented:

''Congratulations! Delayed, not denied.''

