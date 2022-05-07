Young Man Inspires as He Finally Earns Degree From University: “It Took Me 10 Years”
- A young man identified as Phancho has inspired as he graduates from the university despite his delayed education
- According to him, what was supposed to be a four-year degree to complete, took 10 years to finish
- Peeps headed online to wish the young man good fortune as he continued his educational journey
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
He achieved his goal! A social media user identified as Phancho dazzled in his robe on his graduation day as he finally achieves his goal.
For several years, Phancho worked hard to earn a degree, and he has made himself proud as he finally graduated from the university.
However, he did not bag the degree on a platter as it took him longer than expected. But he persevered.
Delayed journey to obtaining degree
According to him, what was supposed to be a four-year degree to complete, took 10 years to complete.
Inspiring young man graduates with 2nd degree, gives all the glory to his amazing family and SA loves it
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
''But today we are making it official all I can say is that I made it. There are so many people I’d like to thank but I thank them individually,'' he said.
Phancho has inspired many who took to the comment section of his post to congratulate him.
Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:
@HensrickM said:
''Wish you all of the best in your journey. May u be successful in your career path and be blessed too.''
@ResegoLetlonka1 commented:
''Congratulations.''
@VincentAteka commented:
''Congratulations! Delayed, not denied.''
“I have graduated”: Inspiring woman faced many struggles but never gave up
In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that sharing one’s story is never easy. After losing funding, becoming a mother and many other uphills, this incredible woman, Thembeka Mndaweni, got her degree and she couldn’t be more proud of herself.
Facebook page Varsity World shared the inspiring story of a woman named Thembeka Mndaweni, who bagged a BSocSci, majoring in psychology and sociology. The inspiring mother faced many struggles on her journey but never gave up.
Source: Briefly News