An inspiring Mzansi woman shared the tough journey she faced to get to the day on which she graduated

Facebook page Varsity World shared the inspiring story, explaining how the woman lost funding, fell pregnant, failed subjects but still graduated

The people of Mzansi were taken aback by the story and thanked Thembeka Mndaweni for sharing it and inspiring them

Sharing one’s story is never easy. After losing funding, becoming a mother and many other uphills, this incredible woman, Thembeka Mndaweni, got her degree and she couldn’t be more proud of herself.

Thembeka Mndaweni bagged a BSocSci, majoring in psychology and sociology, despite many struggles. Image: Facebook / Varsity World

Facebook page Varsity World shared the inspiring story of a woman named Thembeka Mndaweni, who bagged a BSocSci, majoring in psychology and sociology. The inspiring mother faced many struggles on her journey but never gave up.

From losing funding to becoming a mother, Thembeka faced many challenges that could have resulted in her never graduating, but she did.

“2018 got admitted for bachelor of social science, got pregnant the same year. I couldn't focus so I failed 50% of my modules and lost funding. In 2019 repeated the same modules and appealed for funding luckily I was funded again.”

Momma, we are SO proud of you!

The inspiring story leaves many feeling motivated and grateful

People took to the comment section to congratulate the amazing momma and to thank her for sharing her story. Some people really needed to read this to know they can do it.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Ulinde Lynn Mudau said:

“Wow! Now this is a testimony. After 6 years of staying home post matric, most would have given up. Congratulations mommy your story is inspirational. You proved that your dreams are valid... May God continue to increase you.”

Nthabiseng Sebiloane said:

“Yooooo it has always been my dream to acquire that degree. I'm hopeful that it shall one day come to pass. Congratulations.”

Poplar Moloi said:

“This shows that it is possible to achieve great success if you put your mind to it, Congratulation girl, that is really wow.”

