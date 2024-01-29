A video capturing a tender moment between a couple who have been married for 56 years touched netizens

The TikTok video shows the gogo grooming her husband's beard with complete tenderness and love

People on the platform swooned over the couple's closeness and wished for a relationship like theirs

A video of a loving elderly couple restored Mzansi people's faith in love. Image: @user1754540004475

Mzansi got to see the heartwarming love between an elderly couple in a cute TikTok video.

The gogo brushed her husband's grey beard next to a cosy fireplace with care and attention. The depth of their love and connection was fully on display in the clip posted by @user1754540004475.

Viral sensation with 887,000 views

This touching video racked up over 887,000 views on TikTok. People were moved by the genuine love and tenderness shown by the elderly couple.

It's a powerful reminder of the beauty that can be found in relationships that stand the test of time.

Longing for true love and commitment

As Mzansi people watched the video, they couldn't help but envy the deep bond shared by the lovebirds, who have been married for an impressive 56 years.

Watch the video below:

Enduring love hard to find

In light of the fickle nature of modern relationships, many commenters expressed their admiration for their enduring love.

Mathapelo Meyatho said:

"Some of us will never experience this. 23yrs of marriage and had to give it up last month."

Busisiwe wrote:

"It's sad that in this generation 0.1% will reach this level of love. ❤️"

Poshnduna_1 mentioned:

"Gogo was treated well in her marriage, her actions are a result of how mkhulu treated her. "

Tsow shared:

"My grandparents was married for 66 years 3 weeks ago my grandfather passed on at the age 94 my granny still alive she is 88 years old."

Rhose explained:

"You know the difference between yesterday and today's love, is that ogogo turned a blind eye to all the evils committed by husband thina we fight and quit."

pontshonicmaphosa posted:

"This is the best vid I've seen this year 2024. ❤️"

Kwena Talakgale added:

"The old man watered and showered koko with love during their youth days. He is reaping the fruits of his love. "

@Bizos said:

"That's true love. Not lento yamasavanna."

Madala gives gogo the princess treatment

