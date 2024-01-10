An old man's tender act of removing a thorn from his wife's foot, has Mzansi people gushing on TikTok

Their grandson uploaded a wholesome video that displays the genuine care and comfort between the loving grandparents

Netizens can't get enough of the elderly lovebirds serving couple goals and rekindling people's belief in long-lasting love

A sweet video of an old married couple warmed hearts on TikTok. Image: @unclebae11phala

Source: TikTok

Love knows no bounds, and a heartwarming TikTok video proved it. A madala went above and beyond to give his lady the princess treatment.

Madala comes to gogo's aid

The clip, shared by their grandson @unclebae11phala, shows the old man delicately removing what appears to be a thorn from his wife's foot.

The tenderness and care exchanged between the elderly couple have melted hearts across the social media platform.

Netizens swoon over grandpa's chivalry

Netizens couldn't help but express their admiration for the rarity of such adoring men. Many said that gestures like that are becoming increasingly scarce in today's generation.

The comfort and trust evident as gogo's foot rests on madala's lap added sweetness to the video.

Watch the video below:

Madala's loving gesture sparks talks

Since its posting on 9 January, the TikTok clip has garnered thousands of views and over 200 comments.

@user931770276263 asked:

"Is it not muti?"

@Mandiii wrote:

"Ne stoko sakhona sijabulile kakhulu. "

@mynameisgina3 commented:

"Love is beautiful. Why am I jealous of koko?"

@Boikoketso_Kutu posted:

"Grandfather ke boyfriend e sharp."

@itsmeagainokay1 added:

"Girl is sitting comfortably in her man's heart."

@ituzat1 mentioned:

"I love what I see. We need to see this kind of care growing up so that we don't become bitter in our relationships and marriages."

@Ntivolious noted:

"I love the smile from the grandfather. "

@Nonki stated:

"Rakgolo is blushing."

