A tech-challenged uncle's attempt to capture a video of family fun took an unexpected and funny turn

He put in a lot of energy running after a golf cart to get the perfect shot but sadly it didn't pay off

Netizens appreciated the man's effort, running in flip-flops to make great content even though it was an epic fail

An energetic man was captured running while shooting content for his family. Image: @spanishhh

One man's attempt to shoot amazing content took an unexpected and downright hilarious turn.

The loving uncle, who admits to being out of touch with modern technology, found himself in a classic TikTok fail that left viewers in stitches.

Man puts effort into content creation

The gent armed with a camera, went on a spirited chase after a golf cart carrying his loved ones.

His goal? To capture a video of their ride. However, the phone camera lens was facing the front, recording the uncle's enthusiastic pursuit instead.

Uncle's energetic run amuses SA

The man wearing flip-flops was blissfully unaware that his speedy chase was all for nothing. The video posted by the niece @spanishhh_ was the comic relief that people needed.

The footage amassed more than 496,000 views and its popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers appreciate loving uncle

Despite the epic fail, viewers appreciate the man's earnest effort and gush about the hilarity of the situation.

@Princess_N stated:

"The best uncle sana. "

@megangallie_ posted:

"Yall have a grown man running in flops! "

@LuhleR19 said:

"So he ran for nothing."

@phoenixpz mentioned:

"Manje are you guys in a serious uncle-niece relationship? Because I’d like to adopt him."

@isabella.samuels4 commented:

"Bathong mara malume. The fact that he was taking a selfie video the whole time ended me. The energy for what! "

@abo.baby wrote:

"No way not after that dedicated run. "

@mbuzimfethu added:

"This man loves you guys big-time. "

@Siyanda_Viv added:

"Uncle did that in his flip-flops and managed to take a selfie of himself."

