KwaZulu-Natal Man Kayaks in the Streets During Floods, Mzansi Laughs: “You Are Cruising Nicely”
KwaZulu-Natal Man Kayaks in the Streets During Floods, Mzansi Laughs: "You Are Cruising Nicely"

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A man from Ladysmith used humour to cope with the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal
  • He decided to roam the flooded streets with his canoe, following the road rules like he normally would with a car
  • The online users reacted to the man's video, with many saying South Africa is a unique place

A man found a humourous mechanism during the KZN floods, canoeing on the flooded streets.
A man in KwaZulu-Natal cruised with his canoe on the flooded streets. Images: @sazi9404
A man decided to do things the South African way, finding joy and fun in a sad situation.

During the recent flood in KwaZulu-Natal, @sazi9404 decided to have a little fun with a canoe.

See the man kayaking during the KZN floods

The TikTokker shared a video where he is in his canoe in the flooded streets of Ladysmith.

Though there are floods and using a canoe to get around, he decided to still follow the road rules. @sazi9404 stopped at a red traffic light like he normally would with his car.

In a separate clip, the man is seen canoeing with his friends, seemingly having the time of their lives.

He captioned the video:

"We decided to have fun but it's bad"

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video got over 100k likes. Online users found the man's video funny.

@petuniammolawa said:

"SA people will never be defeated by any difficult situation ."

@khuna Kensani shared:

"You are cruising nicely "

@Sir_Raheemcommented:

"I don't know if I'm crazy or what, but I wish I was there experiencing this luxury."

@✨Vee✨ wrote:

"I’m convinced our coping mechanism as country is humour "

@Mbulelo said:

"Its such a norm that even the boats are on standby when it rains."

@Faith like Orie.shared:

"Even though our sins are many South Africans, we have a special place in God’s heart."

@Kabo Medupe commented:

"Venice activities"

Jeffreys Bay kayaks during floods

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Jeffreys Bay man kayaking in the streets during floods.

@corbynmidd posted the video on his TikTok account. The fellow's happy-go-lucky mood got the video more than 450K views. In the footage, the man can be seen gently kayaking down the road to the shops in a stunning neighbourhood in a purple kayak.

