KwaZulu-Natal Man Kayaks in the Streets During Floods, Mzansi Laughs: “You Are Cruising Nicely”
- A man from Ladysmith used humour to cope with the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal
- He decided to roam the flooded streets with his canoe, following the road rules like he normally would with a car
- The online users reacted to the man's video, with many saying South Africa is a unique place
A man decided to do things the South African way, finding joy and fun in a sad situation.
During the recent flood in KwaZulu-Natal, @sazi9404 decided to have a little fun with a canoe.
See the man kayaking during the KZN floods
The TikTokker shared a video where he is in his canoe in the flooded streets of Ladysmith.
Though there are floods and using a canoe to get around, he decided to still follow the road rules. @sazi9404 stopped at a red traffic light like he normally would with his car.
In a separate clip, the man is seen canoeing with his friends, seemingly having the time of their lives.
He captioned the video:
"We decided to have fun but it's bad"
TikTokkers found the video funny
The video got over 100k likes. Online users found the man's video funny.
@petuniammolawa said:
"SA people will never be defeated by any difficult situation ."
@khuna Kensani shared:
"You are cruising nicely "
@Sir_Raheemcommented:
"I don't know if I'm crazy or what, but I wish I was there experiencing this luxury."
@✨Vee✨ wrote:
"I’m convinced our coping mechanism as country is humour "
@Mbulelo said:
"Its such a norm that even the boats are on standby when it rains."
@Faith like Orie.shared:
"Even though our sins are many South Africans, we have a special place in God’s heart."
@Kabo Medupe commented:
"Venice activities"
Jeffreys Bay kayaks during floods
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Jeffreys Bay man kayaking in the streets during floods.
@corbynmidd posted the video on his TikTok account. The fellow's happy-go-lucky mood got the video more than 450K views. In the footage, the man can be seen gently kayaking down the road to the shops in a stunning neighbourhood in a purple kayak.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News