An Eastern Cape man made the most out of the freak coastal weather by kayaking down the road

He made it possible to do so because his street was overflowing with water, and he had fun rowing his little boat down the street

Netizens were in love with the country because of how South Africans take things with a pinch of salt

A man took advantage of the flooded waters on his street and kayaked down the road. Image: @corbynmidd

The Jeffreys Bay streets are so flooded that a man decided to kayak through the waters.

The gent seemed to be having a ball and making light of a situation that had found the coast battered by a storm.

@corbynmidd posted the video on his TikTok account. The fellow's happy-go-lucky mood granted the video more than 450K views. In the footage, the man can be seen gently kayaking down the road to the shops in a stunning neighbourhood in a purple kayak.

In the background, the waves are gently crashing on the beach, and people laugh at how peaceful the man looks on a day with a clear blue sky. The storms that hit Jeffreys Bay resulted from the enormous waves that rocked the Eastern Cape and Cape Town in the past few days.

Watch the video here:

South Africans love the man's chilled vibe

Netizens commented on how South Africans can turn an adverse event of being hit by heavy storms into a positive one. They also commended how he found the humour in a situation many may have complained about. Some even bravely surf the vast waves that caused the flooded streets.

Anime_lover said:

“No matter what disasters may come our way, we as South Africans always find the humour in it.”

Devashnie loved the content.

“For those of us that can’t afford to go to Venice, we’ve got our own.”

Juhi Bhola remarked:

“This is why I can’t leave the country.”

DR Moodley exclaimed:

“South Africans, truth be told, see the positivity from such things. No matter how bad it gets, ask your neighbour if they need anything from Spar.”

Africa's Sickest Rides remarked:

“South Africans are the definition of taking nothing seriously.”

KristenJ added:

“I love South Africans. Always able to laugh no matter what gets thrown at us. But when we stop laughing, fasten your seatbelts.”

