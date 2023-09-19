A man showed off a house on TikTok that touched many people's minds and imprinted itself on them

The house looked very modern, and the style with which it was designed drew a lot of attention in the comment section

Netizens wanted to know how much it cost and remarked that they would be building these homes for relatives

A man posted images of a crib he had built in Gauteng, which was admired by many. Image: @advocateelefosa

A Gauteng gent posted images of a house that looks so gorgeous that people are saving it for their dream homes.

The home looks like it was designed for royalty or wealthy people and is enough to make anyone want to work hard.

Man's beautiful house praised on TikTok

@advocateelefosa posted the video on his TikTok account, and the house was so loved that over 243K people viewed it, collecting 16K likes and hundreds of comments. The man shared different pictures of what can only be someone's dream house. The home does not look big, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for elegance.

The interior is designed in a modern style, and the house's architecture is admirable. The floors are so white you could eat off them, and the windows look like you could stare out of them and write poetry about the soft life. The bathroom is so fantastic that anyone who baths in there might take a bath three times for the sheer beauty of the room. Click on this link for the slideshow.

The gent regularly posts images and videos of beautiful homes, and he posted one which looked divine and modern in its style. Watch the video here:

TikTokkers rave over the house

Netizens who commented on the slideshow were gobsmacked.

Sassie said:

“I’m saving this video at 21 with zero cents, but Lord, I trust you.”

Manqoba added:

“I’m giving my mum this house for starters.”

Andazi Bologo remark3d:

“Workmanship is so clean and perfect. Well done to your team.”

Gugu was in love.

“This is so beautiful. I’m in love with the house.”

Blacq knows the house.

“I saw this trending on Facebook. This is very beautiful.”

Cool Tee wanted to know:

“What does it take to build something like this?”

Man builds home in two years for R500,000

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a man from KZN was ecstatic as he finally completed building his house.

The gent told Briefly News that he spent half a million building the house, which took him two years. He remarked that it took him a lot of work to finish building the house, and he endured many hurdles.

