A high-speed collision at an intersection resulted in a gravity-defying scene where a motorcycle was left dangling from a set of traffic lights

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers baffled and concerned as they tried to make sense of the physics behind the crash

Social media users were in disbelief, with many users questioning how the bike and its lights remained intact despite the massive impact

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Emergency crews arrived at the Vancouver intersection to find a car badly damaged and a bike suspended in the air. Image: @thesun

Source: TikTok

A routine turn at a Canadian intersection turned into a surreal emergency scene after a motorcycle collided with a car with enough force to lodge the bike high above the ground.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @thesun on 11 May 2026, garnering many comments from many concerned viewers who wished that both the motorist and the motorbike driver were unharmed.

The accident occurred at a busy intersection in Vancouver, Canada, where a car and a motorcycle collided with massive force. Judging from the position of the car, it appeared to have been making a left turn when the speeding motorbike struck it.

The crash leaves the motorbike dangling

After the massive impact of the collision, TikTok user @thesun's video showed the motorbike dangling, with its wheel hanging at the traffic lights while still intact, while the car's front looked badly damaged. It was also reported on CBS News that the motorbike driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is stunned by the accident

The clip gained massive views and over 200 comments from shocked social media users who discussed the accident. Many viewers wondered how the accident occurred and how the motorbike got hung up at the traffic light. Some said that a motorbike could be in that position if the accident occurred while it was travelling at a high speed. One viewer noted that she had seen the accident in another post and wished the motobike driver was ok. Another user refused to believe what they were seeing, noting that it was not possible for the motorbike and its lights to still be intact after a collision with a car.

Viewers wondered what speed the motorbike was travelling at to leave it dangling on a traffic light. Image: Tim Robbetrs

Source: Getty Images

User @ steveoryan commented:

"I've seen the full video of the accident earlier, hopefully the rider is ok."

User @stuart@caznaylor76 said:

"No way can a bike be up that high. and stuck on the pole when all the lights are on and nothing broken, and the poles through the wheel, it's a joke. Put real stories, not fake ones."

User @Zack asked:

"Right, so how did it get there?"

User @Mick Hackett added:

"And the motorbike is in perfect condition, amazing 😂."

User @ D4ddy_Sw4g91 commented:

"People who are surprised clearly haven't ever seen what happens during a high-speed bike accident."

User @totonic shared:

"I once told someone that these bikes and cars can really fly like birds. Now see for yourselves."

User @ Sweetness Nthabiseng said:

"Very shocking."

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The mother of UK influencer Klaudia Glam issued a desperate plea for prayers as her daughter remains in critical condition following a horrific car accident.

Source: Briefly News