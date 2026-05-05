“That Car Just Drove off”: Roodepoort Motorbike and Car Collision Caught on CCTV, SA Astonished
- A home CCTV footage of a collision between a Toyota Fortuner and a motorcyclist at a T-junction in Roodepoort went viral online
- The clip shared on Facebook generated massive engagement from viewers who were relieved that the motorcyclist had survived
- Social media users debated about which driver was at fault, with many expressing outrage that the car did not stop after the impact
A Gauteng province motorist and a motorcyclist were involved in a frightening residential intersection collision, sparking an online discussion about driving safely.
The clip was shared on Facebook on 3 May 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from viewers who were shocked at the scene, but happy that the motorcyclist had survived.
The collision, captured on a residential home CCTV camera, shows a Toyota Fortuner turning right at a T-junction just as an oncoming motorcycle approached. Although the driver applied the brakes, it was too late to avoid the collision. Fortunately, the rider managed to stand up and move around after the crash.
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The Roodeport motorbike accident
Following the incident, Facebook user CBI Security reminded all motorists and riders to remain alert on the roads, especially on residential roads. They reminded all road users to stay cautious at all times while driving and to be on the lookout for motor cars, as they can sometimes be easily overlooked.
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Watch the Facebook reel below:
SA discusses the Rooderport accident
The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who discussed who was the cause of the accident between the Toyota Fortuner driver and the biker. Many viewers were shocked that the car continued driving even though it had hit someone. They asked for the cameras to zoom in on the registration plate so that the driver could be taken to task. Some questioned the motorbike owner for driving at such a high speed in a residential area. One viewer said the biker was lucky to be alive and shared that he lost a sibling in a similar accident.
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User @Elize de Bruyn said:
"That car just drove off."
User @Tracy Grobbelaar commented:
"The Fortuner is still at fault, it braked so hard the back of the Fortuner lifted, it was also over the line, looks like he wanted to gap it but then realised he wouldn't make it."
User @Soma Reddy added:
"This person was flying."
User @Kachinga Miyoba shared;
"How do you run after causing an accident? Sad. I hope the other vehicle got hold of the number plate."
User @Gaynor Lawrence said:
"Hopefully, other residents in the street the Fortuner turned into have CCTV cameras that can get the registration number."
User @Bonginkosi Sikhakhane commented:
"The bike guy is super lucky, that's exactly how my brother died if he smash passengers side at that speed, 0.001% chances of survival. If the bike was delayed by one second, he was gone."
3 articles about accidents
- The mother of UK influencer Klaudia Glam issued a desperate plea for prayers as her daughter remains in critical condition following a horrific car hit by another influencer.
- In another Briefly News article, an old video of men coming out of a car lying on its side after an accident resurfaced on social media, leaving the online community in stitches.
- A local woman suffered the pain of losing her brand-new Hyundai in a horrible accident just two days after buying it.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za