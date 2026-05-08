Two fishermen were left in disbelief after discovering and rescuing a massive python swimming in the open ocean

The video was posted on Facebook, where it left viewers stunned by the rare sighting

Social media users flooded the comments with theories about the snake’s origin, with many praising the men for saving the reptile from drowning.

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Fishermen looked on in disbelief as they looked at a swimming snake. Image: Photography-by-Patrice

Source: Getty Images

An extraordinary video of a deep-sea encounter went viral after fishermen spotted a large land predator navigating salt water far from the shore.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Aspoestertjie Adventures on 30th April 2026, where it garnered comments from social media users who discussed the possibilities of how it got to the middle of the ocean.

The fishermen were cruising deep in the sea when they spotted the massive reptile. One of the men shared that he was going to try to remove it, and he did so. In the video shared on the Facebook account Aspoestertjie Adventures, the fisherman quickly grabbed it and brought it into the boat while carefully holding it. Impressed with his precision, the man jokingly referred to the python as his first catch of the day.

The power of the African rock python

The African Rock Python is Africa’s largest snake and can grow up to six meters in length. As a powerful predator, it uses constriction to kill its prey before swallowing animals like small antelopes whole. According to SafariBookings, these reptiles are highly adaptable and thrive in various habitats across the continent. While they are non-venomous, they remain very formidable, with females being notably protective of their

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA discusses the swimming snake

The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were stunned to see the snake in the ocean. Many viewers wondered how it swam so far into the middle of the ocean, guessing that it fell on a boat it was a stowaway on. Some thanked the men for saving it, assuming that it would have eventually gotten tired of swimming and drowned. One shocked viewer said it was his first time seeing a swimming snake and jokingly added that KwaZulu-Natal was notorious for unordinary occurences.

Viewers were shocked by the sight, but expressed happiness that the snake was saved. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Lance Jeffery said:

"Must have come out of an estuary after big rain up country. Well done for saving it, lucky it never got picked up by a taxman."

User @Shani Small shared:

"Strange things are happening in SA. A python swimming in the ocean?"

User @Chawa la Tanzania joked:

"Bro, was about to cross that ocean to find the love of life, and these people are saying they just rescued it."

User @Afzal Shaik added:

"Only in KZN. Everything only happens in KZN."

User @Jaco Steyn commented:

"I know snakes are inherently good swimmers, but a python so far out from shore is a first for me."

User @Funeka Thembisa Nohiya said:

"I'm sure it would eventually get tired and drown. Nice save."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A venomous snake was filmed snuggling in the engine of a moving boat, shocking many social media users who wondered how it got there.

A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to immediately panic and call for help.

A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News