A man faced the world's largest animal when he was trying to do his job

The gent was in a car when this happened, and when he saw it, he backed up a little bit, and that's when the elephant ran into his car

Netizens had different reactions to the terrifying video, some of which were predictably hilarious

A man's bakkie was attacked by an elephant at the Kruger National Park when he tried to reverse the car. Image: @sahihofficial

A Limpopo man was on his way to deliver gas at the Kruger National Park when he came face to face with an elephant. The giant animal charged at him without warning and attacked his car, leaving the man fearing for his life.

Netizens wondered why the elephant attacked him and thought that he might have done something to it in the past.

Elephant strikes bakkie in TikTok video

What was supposed to be a typical day on the grind almost turned into the man's worst nightmare. The gent's harrowing experience was posted on TikTok by @sahihofficial. In the clip, the man is driving when the car suddenly stops. He notices a herd of elephants in the distance and slowly reverses. As he does so, an elephant suddenly emerges from the bushes and runs towards him.

Startled, he starts banging on the side of the door. The elephant disappears for a moment before returning to charge at full speed, butting the van with its trunk. The man is frozen with fear as he cannot even scream or make a peep with his mouth. The fellow must have seen his life flashing before his eyes because no word escaped from his lips.

Watch the video here:

South Africans discuss elephant attack

Netizens' comments will make you laugh, hey. Some of them were very hilarious.

Johnlechliter remarked:

“He is way too calm. I would have been walking on water.”

Lucky joked:

“Proper definition of ‘one day your life is gonna flash right in front of your eyes'.”

Vantblack2.2 added:

“Like closing the windows would aid in any way to save his life.”

NickKnackPattyWack laughed.

“But does your boss believe you? Mine wouldn’t.”

Magingi had a theory.

“Elephants are very intelligent and non-hostile. But they have a perfect memory. The guy must have done something.”

Saint Mistress agreed.

“What did he do to that elephant? They don’t typically behave that way. However, they have great memories.”

Mandisa Ncongwane added:

“Haw kodwa uGatsheni.”

