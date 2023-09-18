Freak waves and bad weather struck parts of KwaZulu-Natal, causing chaos at a Marina Beach restaurant

At least 12 patrons were injured by the wave, with one person needing help from lifeguards after being swept out to sea

A video of the wave crashing into the restaurant was shared on TikTok with South Africans and netizens are hoping everyone stays safe

DURBAN - Bad weather and freak waves affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 17 September.

A large wave hitting a Marina Bay restaurant in KZN was caught on camera. Images: @the_scent_central/TikTok

Footage of unsuspecting Marina Beach patrons enjoying themselves before a large wave came crashing into the food outlet at Marina Bay was shared on TikTok.

Patrons can be heard screaming as the wave gushes over the restaurant. The natural disaster comes after parts of the Garden Route in the Western Cape experienced a similar fate over the weekend.

Restaurant patrons injured after being hit by a wave

According to The Witness, at least 12 people were injured by the freak wave. Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service and Mi7 paramedics arrived at the scene and found several injured people. One person was also washed away to sea after the wave crashed into the restaurant.

Lifeguards fortunately rescued the person. All the injured patients were stabilised at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

According to rescuers, the wave was followed by a rising tide, pushing patrons to the back of the building and pulling others into the ocean.

South Africans react to large waves hitting Mzansi

NommyP said:

"Hope the child is safe. Hope they’re all safe❤️"

LeeSandie commented:

"Someone warned us on TikTok some months back when people were chopping up a whale, she said the spirits are angry."

Mareyksjazz said:

"I heard, 'There's a child in here'."

Aaliyah Wahab

"We all need to repent our sins and come together in unity and pray, pray, pray and pray."

Natasha Dayanand commented:

"I literally left there today with my husband and son. We did see the change in the tide... I'm grateful to be home safely. Stay safe, everyone."

