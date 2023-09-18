The gigantic waves in Cape Town did not stop the surfers from grabbing their boards and riding them

TikTok user @shaunreid3 shared a video showing a large group of surfers surfing the huge waves

People were surprisingly supportive of the surfers' fearlessness and hyped them in the comments

A video showing people surfing the ginormous waves that caused havoc in Cape Town has gone viral. Some people are fearless.

The people in Cape Town, especially the surfers, have an undying spirit, and they continue to embrace the ocean, respecting its might while finding exhilaration in its waves.

The video, shared by user @shaunreid3, captures a surreal scene of people surfing massive waves in Cape Town while buildings are being torn down by the relentless sea.

Now, you might be thinking, "How on earth can people be so relaxed about this?" Well, there's a unique spirit in Cape Town that combines a love for adventure with an appreciation for the unpredictable forces of nature.

In the video, you can see surfers riding these colossal waves with an unmatched sense of confidence and skill. It's almost as if they've made peace with the sea's fury and decided to dance with it. Meanwhile, in the background, buildings are succumbing to the relentless pounding of the waves.

Take a look:

South Africans share thoughts on the fearless surfers

While you'd think people would label these people crazy, they were actually pretty understanding of the thrill… at least most. Surfers are not scared of anything when it comes to the ocean.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Raeesah Mohamed shared:

“These surfers have waited their whole life for waves like this.”

Roux Van As was on board:

“I don't blame them. If I was a surfer, I'd do the same.”

Tammy & Ivyn laughed:

“This is South Africa! Why are you worried ”

Sanele said:

“General public terrified, surfers ♂️on the other, Oh God, I see Heaven! ”

Realest loves it:

“That would be me I’m so glad people went out!”

