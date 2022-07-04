A video of three young men dancing on top of a moving bus travelling on Durban's N3 highway has gone viral

The clip shows the group breaking the law and interacting with passengers in a car travelling next to the bus

South Africans have been angered by the viral video and questioned if the perpetrators understand the danger they put themselves and other road users in

A video of three young men behaving dangerously by dancing and moving around on the roof of a moving bus on Durban's N3 highway has gone viral.

Motorists in Durban captured footage of several young men on top of a moving bus. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

The video was tweeted by Social Cohesion Advocate Yusuf Abramjee and shows the group of men walking, dancing and interacting with motorists travelling alongside the bus.

Judging from the footage the bus driver isn't driving particularly quickly which results in traffic building up behind the large vehicle.

The clip also shows the young men interacting with the occupants of a black hatchback driving alongside the bus.

Durban Metro Police told TimesLive that they would increase patrols on the highway.

South Africans reacted on social media, here are some of their responses:

@worse_advocate says:

"Do we blame bus drivers or traffic officers for their non-visibility?coz we always want someone to blame"

Disclaimer: This behaviour should not be repeated as it's extremely dangerous and puts many people at risk.

