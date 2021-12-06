Three matric learners from Groblersdal, Limpopo sustained fatal injuries in a car accident on the N2

POLOKWANE - Three matric learners from Groblersdal, Limpopo were killed in a car accident on Saturday morning while celebrating the end of their matric exams. The accident occurred close to the Maalgate Bridge on the N2 between George and Glentana.

The three 18-year-old matric students have been identified. They are Stiaan Grobler, JG Greyling and Conrad Meiring. A fourth matric learner was also in the car when the accident happened and survived.

The surviving matric learner's name remains undisclosed, but according to TimesLIVE, he was admitted to the hospital where he received treatment before being discharged.

What we know about the accident so far

News24 reports that a case of culpable homicide has been opened at Grookbrak Police Station in connection with the accident. The police said that the accident was caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Captain Malcolm Pojie, a spokesperson for the police, said that the impact of the accident caused everyone in the car to be flung out. The surviving matric student had to walk some far distance to the nearest police station to receive assistance.

Pojie said that an investigation into the incident has been launched. The high school that the three young men attended, Ben Viljoen High School, expressed their condolences to the victims' families and reflected on the positive dispositions of the learners.

@WestdykErna believes:

"Too many people dying on our road in unnecessary accidents."

@MrMakhubo_ said:

"This is so tragic. My goodness."

@Tnngcobo shared:

"So saddening. May their parents be healed."

@ZandySeal believes:

"Dear matriculants, there is so much to life than just passing matric. These celebrations are robbing the world of your potential. You don't need to get drunk to celebrate passing matric or anything else. This premature and tragic end to the lives of the future is unnecessary."

@SaboSizwe asked:

"Were they drunk already? I'm told they were still on their way. Even so, sober people also get involved in car accidents."

