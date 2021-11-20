A Tow truck driver is still in shock after having to rescue his son following a motor vehicle collision

The first-responder helped lift a heavy truck off his boys injured body after his motorbike made contact with an on-coming truck

Generous community members have since donated at least R1000 to the young man's treatment

An Eastern Cape tow truck driver had no idea his 23-year-old son would be the victim in what he expected to be just another day on the job.

Source: Facebook

A horrified Raoul Coetzee had been on duty responding to an accident scene in Port Alfred when he made the shocking discovery. He soon jumped into action, helping to save his son, Victor from underneath the truck his motorcycle had collided with, DispatchLive reports.

Victor sustained a few serious injuries to his spleen and pelvis and is currently recovering in Livingstone Hospital.

What's really unfortunate about the event is that Victor had hoped to sell the motorcycle to fund a dream trip to Sweden. There, the mechanic hoped to spend his time planting trees, News24 reports.

Despite the emotional and financial hardships the family is expected to go through due to Victor's medical bills, they are grateful to their community for any and all support.

A local riders club has since pledged R1000 to the bike-lovers treatment.

Deadly car accident in KZN kills 5, drivers warned about zero alcohol tolerance

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that five people were killed by a drunk driver on the N2 near Umtentweni, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, the provincial MEC for Transport, has warned motorists that there is zero tolerance for drunk drivers, especially ahead of the upcoming festive season.

“We cannot afford to lose lives due to recklessness and that simply means our law enforcement will be beefed up to hit hard on those who are lawbreakers. Those who continue to break the rules of the road will be dealt with harshly,” Nkonyeni said.

According to The Witness, the driver was intoxicated and as a result, lost control of his VW Golf while he was trying to overtake. This caused a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

Warnings to drunk drivers

The incident involved four vehicles and five people were killed. Eight people were injured. Nkonyeni has mobilised efforts to give harsh punishments to drunk drivers.

Traffic law enforcement officers are stationed at various spots around KwaZulu-Natal to identify illegal driving practices are ensure that road laws are being adhered to, IOL reports.

Nkonyeni further went on to say that the Transport Department is upset by the incident, as it was easy to prevent. She also used the opportunity to remind South Africans that disobeying road rules has severe consequences, including death.

Reactions to drunk driving accident

