A taxi driver identified as David Perry has been lauded for his bravery after he escaped his vehicle during an explosion

The incident has been described as an act of terrorism by UK police who are currently investigating what caused it

Reports state that four men aged between 20 and 29 years old have been arrested in connection with the explosion

A video of a car exploding outside Liverpool Women's Hospital has been a cause for concern for many. The taxi driver who was in the vehicle at the time of the explosion has received praise for his bravery.

Identified as David Perry, the taxi driver reportedly locked the doors of the vehicle and managed to escape. The passenger - whose identity is known by police - died at the scene and is said to have had a homemade explosive device on him which detonated outside the medical facility.

The incident has been labelled an act of terrorism and police have arrested four men in connection with the explosion.

Taxi driver David Perry has been praised for his bravery following the explosion of his taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Telegraph posted a video of the explosion on their YouTube channel. According to well-known local publication Liverpool Echo, Perry did not sustain any life-threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital.

The report explained that the four arrested men aged between 20 and 29 years old, will be interviewed at the Counter-Terrorism offices on Monday, 15 November. A report by BBC revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson also praised the actions of Perry stating that he had an 'incredible presence of mind' and added that he was brave.

In a bid of support for Perry, a lady by the name of Jenny Phillips has started a fundraiser for him and his family. So far, R398 000 has been raised. The aim of the fundraiser is to assist the Perry as he currently has no source of income.

