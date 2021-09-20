Security Guard’s Jaw Drops When BI Phakathi Gifts Him Nike Shoes Worth Thousands

BI Phakathi continues to win hearts and minds with his amazing generosity

This time he gave an unsuspecting security guard a gift with thousands of rands

He gifted him a pair of Nike shoes and R1 000, social media users heaped praise on BI for his good deeds

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time he used a different tactic than buying groceries or giving out cash. He shared the heartwarming video on his Facebook page.

This time he convinced a security guard, Joeseph, to try on a pair of Nike shoes that easily cost over R1 500 under the pretence that he wants to see if they fit a size nine foot properly.

BI Phakathi surprised a security guard with an unexpected gift. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

The security guard reluctantly tries the shoe on after trying unsuccessfully to tell BI that he is sure the shoe would fit without testing it.

When he slips the shoe on BI lets him know that he can keep them and wishes him a merry Christmas.

He then gives him a further R1 000 in cash for his family and told him that he deserves it because he works hard.

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the touching story

Alona Ampuan:

"Wow d shoes s so nice..surely if I'm rich, this s one thing I'll do, to see and feel a joyful heart of the person receivingthe host of these video is soo lucky"

Simba Mashindi:

"When Jesus comes back he will go with you you have long booked your seat."

Eric Mlu Jwaga:

"Thank you very much, my brother...god bless you abundantly. It's rare for people to recognise security for who they are and the job they are doing. I'm speaking from experience..god bless u again for more and more. Aluta continua African son of the soil..Ase"

Sylvester T Rubaya:

"I'm inspired, thank you man I'm learning every time I'm watching your videos."

