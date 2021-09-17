BI Phakahit is truly a good Samaritan if there ever was one, he constantly helps those in need

This time he helped a homeless woman who opened up to him about her past and revealed what she looked like before she landed up on the streets

Her sad story moved BI to give her a whole lot of cash and brought her to tears with his generosity

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist is at it again. The good Samaritan came across a homeless woman who wanted a R5 bread from the shop. He shared the video on his Facebook page.

BI got her the bread and a whole lot more including a warm lunch and bag of goodies. She was shocked and opened up to BI that she had been assaulted recently and had lost everything.

BI Phakathi came to the rescue of a homeless woman. Photo credit: @Sonia Horn, @BI Phakathi

She lost her blanket and her phone, she also revealed that she has a Facebook account. BI checked out her profile and was shocked to see what she looked like before she landed up on the streets. The woman revealed that her name is Sonia Horn.

BI blesses Sonia with cash

He surprised her further by gifting her with R1 500. She was so shocked that she questioned if he was God and couldn't understand why he was being so kind to her.

She protested as he continued to her note after note but he told her it was all for love. At this point, she broke down in tears.

She asked, "Who are you God?"

To which he replied, "No, I'm just a friend."

She asked him for his name and he told her that his name was nobody, because nobody cares.

Social media users react to touching story

Jakkalas Monyamane:

“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.”

― Mahatma Gandhi . God bless Mr Phakathi"

Charmeon Carneson:

"God bless you in abundance BI the gratitude in those eyes had me in tears."

Sindieh Siwerh Sangweni:

"who are you? God" made me cryGod comes in human form❤️ you will never see him, but you will witness his miracle from a human being, may God bless this man❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

