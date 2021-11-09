Rapper Travis Scott's representatives have informed the public that the artist will cater for the funeral costs of fans who died during his concert

In an earlier statement, Scott noted that he was devastated by what took place at the festival, which he founded in 2018

The deceased were killed when concertgoers began pushing toward the front of the crowd, creating a stampede

Rapper Travis Scott has confirmed to the world that he will pay for the funeral expenses for eight fans who were killed following a crowd surge during his performance at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Travis Scott said he is devastated by what happened during his concert.

Source: Getty Images

Crowd surge

The artist, who is facing multiple lawsuits from injured concertgoers, claimed he did not do enough to prevent the chaos, he said in an official statement shared on social media.

Through the statement, Scott's representatives said the star is working with law enforcement to identify and connect with the deceased families.

According to Scott's reps, the latest move is the first of many steps he is planning to take as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.

Briefly News understands eight people lost their lives with more than 300 injured during Scott's set during the concert held on Friday, 5 November. Media reports indicated that most of the fans who died ranged from 14 to 27.

Public apology

Authorities confirmed that the deceased was killed when concertgoers began pushing toward the front of the crowd.

Following the trampling accident, the musician took to social media on Saturday, 6 November and noted that he was absolutely devastated by what took place at the festival, which he founded in 2018.

Scott faced harsh criticism from victims' family members, who insisted he did not do enough to protect attendees.

Houston authorities are investigating the incident.

Travis Scott and Drake have multiple lawsuits opened against them following AstroWorld chaos

Previously, Briefly News reported that Travis Scott and Drake are facing legal action following the multiple people who lost their lives and got injured at a recent concert in Huston, Texas.

Texas firm Thomas J Henry Law gave confirmation to Daily Mail that a lawsuit has been opened and that Travis and Drake are being looked at for the "incited mayhem" that took eight lives and put many more in danger.

23-year-old Kristian Paredes is one of the people who got severely injured at the concert and one who is laying charges, reports EWN. Kristian claims security did not assist even though people were screaming out for help when the crowd got out of control.

