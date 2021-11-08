Travis Scott and Drake have multiple lawsuits open against them as a result of the destruction and deaths caused at a recent performance

A concertgoer who got badly injured, Kristian Paredes, claims security did nothing and Travis and Drake egged it on

Bigshot attorney Ben Crump has also opened a case on behalf of all concertgoers and aims to get justice

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Famous rappers Travis Scott and Drake are facing legal action following the multiple people who lost their lives and got injured at a recent concert in Huston, Texas.

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake are being sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during a Texas concert. Image: @drakeofificial and

Source: Instagram

There were over 50 000 people in the crowd at AstroWorld when mayhem broke out and crowds went wild. Clips of the tragedies are all over social media.

Texas firm Thomas J Henry Law gave confirmation to Daily Mail that a lawsuit has been opened and that Travis and Drake are being looked at for the "incited mayhem" that took eight lives and put many more in danger.

23-year-old Kristian Paredes is one of the people who got severely injured at the concert and one who is laying charges, reports EWN. Kristian claims security did not assist even though people were screaming out for help when the crowd got out of control.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored."

The plaintiff explained that Travis riled the crowd up and that it only got worse when Drake joined him on stage. Utter mayhem broke out and the two rappers egged it on, claims Kristian.

High-profile attorney Ben Crump has also filed a lawsuit on behalf of all concertgoers and plans on getting justice.

After having fought the well-known George Floyd and Breonna Taylor cases, Crump is known for playing hardball against violent crimes and injustices.

Kylie Jenner pours her heart out following baby daddy Travis Scott’s recent event tragedies

Kylie Jenner poured her heart out on social media following the horrific incidents that took place at her baby daddy Travis Scott’s recent event, where eight people died in a 'stampede' situation, reported Briefly News.

Travis’s AstroWorld Festival was held in Houston on Friday night, 5 November, and the unthinkable happened - people lost their lives. Footage surfaced on social media that has literally left the world in shock of them being trampled. Many more suffered injuries.

Taking to social media with a heavy heart, Kylie extended her sincere strength and love to anyone who has been affected by this sad state of affairs. Kylie promised people that Travis and his crew had no idea of the fatalities, thus why the show went on, reported Grazia.

Source: Briefly.co.za