At least 8 people have died following a "mass casualty incident" at rapper Travis Scott's concert

According to reports, a crowd of about 50 000 people stormed the stage, crushing fellow concert-goers

Tweeps are criticising Scott for packing the event past safe capacity and for inciting the chaos

Rapper Travis Scott is facing a lot of public backlash after 8 people died and many more fans were injured at his AstroWorld Festival held in Houston over the weekend.

Travis Scott is facing backlash after at least 8 people died at his AstroWorld concert on Friday. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to reports by News 24, a sold-out audience of about 50 000 people rushed to the stage, crushing those who fell unconscious or suffered other medical issues in their path. The crowd was apparently encouraged by Scott, who called on audience members to ignore security and come to the front of the stage.

One 19-year-old festival-goer Hamad Al Barrak describes what took place:

"There were just too many people," said Al Barrak, who described chaos as he tried to buy festival gear. "People were up on each other. We were all pressed together. You felt like you couldn't breathe," he says.

Here's some troubling footage from the event:

Sharing his feelings on the matter, Scott says he was devastated by the news:

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," BBC News reports.

Check out some of the social media reactions:

