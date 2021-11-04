Kendall Jenner celebrated turning 26 yesterday and the supermodel was showered with tons of love from family, friends and adoring fans

One of the cutest birthday posts was a photo shared by little sister Kylie of the two reality stars long before Keeping up with the Kardashian's

In the throwback snap, the two are rocking matching designer outfits, one fan could not overlook it and said: "Damn y’all were Prada’d up at 6 years old"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kylie Jenner made sure to wish her partner in crime, Kendall, happy birthday in the most precious way. The photo from about two decades ago had fans focused on their consistent fashion.

Kylie Jenner shared a super cute throwback pic for Kendall's birthday. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

The U.S Sun reports that Kendall Jenner had an intimate celebration dinner with just her family and bestie Hailey Bieber in attendance. Hailey shared a video of the moment Kendall blew out her candles on her beautiful floral cake.

Throwback photos were the order of the day, as her sister's all took the pick of their fondest memories with Kenny. Instagram was flooded with photos of the supermodel, along with some heartfelt messages.

Kylie Jenner's chosen photo with her big sister really stood out to followers. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend! I wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. I love you forever horsegirlkj."

@callmejohnny said:

"Damn y’all were Prada’d up at 6 years old."

@mr_fallbackinlove wrote:

"Damn, they've been dripped since forever."

Here is a quick look at some of the other birthday posts:

Kylie Jenner and Stormi show off their luxurious matching rings

Briefly News reported Travis Scott never fails to spoil his two girls, Kylie and Stormi. The mommy-daughter duo recently shared a snap on social media of their matching ice. What a way to show your people that you love them.

Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm whether or not they're in a relationship again. Seventeen reports that the most confirmation the two have given about their relationship status was that "they're doing really well these days". The world just has to take a second baby on the way as proof of a relationship.

Travis always does the most for Kylie. From filling her house with thousands of bouquets and millions of petals, no gift is too much for Travis.

Kylie hopped on Instagram to share a photo of her hand next to Stormi's with the matching jewellery.

Source: Briefly.co.za