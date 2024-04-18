The United States of America and its allies united to put economic pressure on Iran after the attack on Israel

The sanctions were directed at five companies supplying materials to Iran's Khuzestan Steel Company

Social media users are buzzing with reactions and debate about the monetary squeeze Iran is facing

US President Joe Biden called for additional legislative action at a rally in Union Station in Washington, DC. Image: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

The United States announced new sanctions on Iran in response to its recent attack on Israel.

President Joe Biden and G7 leaders asserted their commitment to ramping up economic pressure on Tehran.

Steel companies face penalties

Treasury's latest sanctions target key players in Iran's steel production chain. According to SABCNews, Five companies, operating across various jurisdictions, face penalties for providing materials to Iran's Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC).

Iran's automotive industry takes a hit

The sanctions are also aimed at Iran's automotive sector. Three subsidiaries of the Iranian automaker Bahman Group are singled out for their support of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported Al Jazeera.

Netizens on social media platforms discussed the economic pressure being imposed on Iran.

Read a few comments below:

Ronald Maphalla said:

"USA thinks they are our gods."

Winter Maswanganyi mentioned:

"G7 is being controlled by U.S. remote. No one cares about U.S. sanctions."

Xolani Msadafu Mtshali wrote:

"Iran had the right to defend itself. America is taking a side."

Enerst Kuwana stated:

"Sanctions do not work these days try something else."

Osman Seleman asked:

"Who is going to sanction Israel?"

Katlego Zakade typed:

"USA they think we use them to breath. "

Ghudo Tchweni posted:

"It won't make any difference because Iran imports nothing from America and NATO to build its UAVs."

Shidda Alex Mwangonde added:

"The sanctions have started so fast. They found a way to sack Iran, that's the United States of America. The benefits of Iran's sanctions will go to Israelis."

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Israel has claimed that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen, adding that many of them were intercepted by its military.

Iran responded that the attack was carried out in response to a raid by the Israeli forces on its consulate in Syria on 1 April 2024, and the matter can now be considered concluded.

Source: Briefly News