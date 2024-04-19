The Union Buildings are awaiting the verification of the terror alert issued by the United Kingdom embassy.

The UK embassy shared the warning on its website, advising British citizens to avoid densely populated areas

International Relations’ director-general Zane Dangor said he was confused by the UK's claims and added that his department was waiting for proof

The South African government is awaiting credible proof on which the terror alert issued by the United Kingdom embassy is based.

International Relations seeks proof of threats

The Embassy published the warning on its website that terrorists were likely to carry out attacks in South Africa.

According to Business Tech, the main threat would be from people inspired by Daesh (ISIS).

It warned the British to avoid densely populated areas in SA, including tourist sites, shopping centres and high-profile events.

International Relations Department director-general Zane Dangor told News24 he was confused by the UK's claims.

Dangor said the UK failed to follow the proper channels to share the information. He added that he was waiting for the Embassy to prove the allegations.

Netizens unfazed by terror warning

The UK embassy’s terrorism threat didn’t convince many South Africans.

@Roman305III said:

“Probably just an Arsenal fan who's pissed about the trolls some of us posted. He'll probably bottle the terrorist attack as well just like their club last night.”

@mthimkhulu87 speculated:

“The MI6 is planning to have SA in chaos and ungovernable if DA and ANC lose this elections.”

@VeziTami added:

“One thing you should know about our country is tell that terrorists to hide his car, and also don't go around waging knifes they'll get kills very quick. This is no Australia. Go around waging guns before we citizens get to you our police will kill you. Live. This is no UK.”

@secha_carly stated:

“Fake news.”

@musa_mansa commented:

“We still waiting for the Sandton one.”

